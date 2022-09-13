Leave a Comment

Rev. Lewis M. Walter, 85, husband of Patsy “Pat” Speaks Walter, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home.

Born Aug. 4, 1937, in Hamilton County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Gabriel “Gabe” and Sarah E. Hargis Walter.

He was a graduate of the Lancaster High School in Lancaster and Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Pineville, was a US Air Force and US Navy Veteran, was co-owner of Walter’s Grocery and Bus Station in Stanford and served as pastor of Liberty (Buckeye) Baptist Church in Buckeye, Geneva Baptist Church in McKinney, Freedom Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Calvary Baptist Church in Betsy Lane, Pioneer Baptist Church in Harrodsburg and Associate Pastor at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Danville

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include several nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.