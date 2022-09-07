Possible Rewards Of Up To $10,000 Offered For Info On Stolen Truck, Tractor And Tools

Possible rewards of up to $10,000 are being offered for information about the alleged theft of two vehicles and tools in Mercer County.

Sometime during the evening or night hours on Sunday, Sept. 4, someone stole a 2350 (1986) John Deere tractor with a loader bucket attached from 950 Irish Ridge Road. A dark green 2002 Ford Ranger pick up truck was also taken along with some tools.

According to a Facebook post by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, up to $1,000 is being offered by Mercer County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the theft.

The owner of the stolen property is offering a $4,000 reward under the same conditions and according to the owner, Kentucky Farm Bureau is offering a $5,000 reward under the same conditions.

If you have any information, contact Dep. Bill Cruce of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 859-265-0751.