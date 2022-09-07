Kentucky Heritage Jazz Line-Up

All That Jazz About All The Jazz Players

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The ninth annual Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival kicks off at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) on Saturday, Sept. 10, at noon. Over the next week, there will be performances by 17 regional and national jazz acts along with a dozen food trucks and more. And it’s still free.

The food vendors for Saturday include Dunn’s BBQ, Sugar and Pop, Triple J&C Barbeque and Tablow Coffee Truck. Here’s the musical line-up.

• Noon. The Augmented Trio.

• 1:30 p.m. Paladin. Formed by New Orleans trumpeter James Poole III in 2013, the band consists of drummer Brehnan Miller, a Harrodsburg, bassist Tom Covello and keyboardist Mark Gardner, who also resides in Mercer County.

• 3:15 p.m. Ron Jones Contemporary Jazz Quartet. Louisville alto saxophonist Ron Jones—backed by Winton Reynolds on piano, Tom Cavello on bass and Kiko Sebrian on drums—has performed with some of the biggest names in jazz including Christian McBride, Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo Marsalis and many others.

• 5:30 p.m. OZmosis. Jazz fusion group featuring Paul M. Osborne on saxophone and flute; Marlin McKay on trumpet, Palmer Tolly on keyboards, Tripp Bratton on percussion, Tom Covello on bass; Linsay Olive on guitar and bass, Jesse Penn on guitar and Rob Wood on drums.

• 8 p.m. BiGG SuGG and the JaZZ Funkers The Lexington-based band include Matthew Polashek on saxophone, Dane Sadler on guitar, Ellis Waddell on bass, Bill May and Troy Messina on drums, Scott Wilson on harmonica and Joseph Linville on saxophone.

Other Concerts

• Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 4 p.m. Jazz on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring Blue Groove Jazz and James Poole III. Blue Groove Jazz is a classic jazz ensemble with members from Harrodsburg and Danville, including Sam Carr on alto and tenor sax, Eben Henson on drums, Pete McCaffrey on bass and Mark Gardner on keyboards. The music starts at 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 15, starting at 5 p.m. Jazz Fest Concert featuring Blue Groove Jazz with guest trumpeter Reg Ridgewine at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street).

• Friday, Sept. 16, starting at 6 p.m. “Jazz In the Barn Gala” in the Meadow View Barn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) featuring Blue Groove Jazz Quartet.

Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival

Two days of jazz at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Food vendors include Triple J&C, Tablow Coffee Truck, the Swinery, Captain Frank’s Hot Dog Emporium, Taylor Belle Ice Cream, High Mountain BBQ, Bee’z Street Eats, Poppin J’she Curry Kitchen, Shaker Village restaurants and bar and more. Here’s the musical line-up.

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Noon. Blue Groove Jazz.

• 1:15 p.m. Campbellsville University Faculty Jazz Band features Saulo Mouro on piano and bass, Denis Santos on sax and flute and Chad Ford on percussion.

• 2:30 p.m. Spherical Agenda, a jazz-rock fusion band from Cincinnati, Ohio, featuring Matt Wiles on bass, Brandon Coleman on guitar, Ben Tweedt on keyboards and Devon Leigh on drums. To Be Announced.

• 4:15 p.m. Jamey Aebersold Quartet. Led by jazz educator and saxophonist Jamey Aebersold joined by Doug Elmore on upright bass, Jonathan Higgins on drums and Wade Honey on piano.

• 5:30 p.m. The Sofia Goodman Group. A crowd favorite from Nashville, Drummer Sofia Goodman and her band will perform on the auxiliary stage.

• 6 p.m. Brooks Giles Jazz Combo.

• 7:30 p.m. The Sofia Goodman Group on the main stage.

• 8 p.m. Headliner Adrian Crutchfield, the last horn man to perform and record with Prince, Crutchfield has played for stars such as Lionel Richie, Bette Midler, CeeLo Green, Young Jeezy and Branford Marsalis.

Sunday, Sept. 18, College Day

• Noon. University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble.

• 12:45 p.m. Asbury University Jazz Band.

• 1:30 p.m. Eastern Kentucky University Jazz Band.

• 2:15 p.m. Morehead State University Jazz Band.

• 3 p.m. The Walnut Street Ramblers. A returning favorite, the Ramblers specialize in early jazz music, especially New Orleans and the 1920s. Don’t be surprised if children spontaneously start dancing the Charleston.

• 4:15 p.m. Osland-Dailey Jazztet. Formed in 2006, the band consists of Miles Osland on woodwinds, Raleigh Dailey on piano, Brad Kerns on trombone. Danny Cecil on bass and Paul Deatherage on percussion.

The jazz festival is a pet friendly event for leashed, well behaved pets. Bring a lawn chair for personal seating. Pop up tents may also be set up in designated area.

For more information, visit kyheritagejazzfest.org.