WAYLON TUGGLE

Waylon Hunt Tuggle, 33, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Born Jan. 19, 1989, in Lexington, he was the son of Roger Tuggle and the late Marilyn (Russell) Tuggle.

He was a farmer and former welder for LinkBelt and attended the Southland Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to his father, include: one daughter, Tori Tuggle of Louisville; two brothers, Gabriel Tuggle of Shelbyville and Cody Tuggle of Stuart, Fla.; two aunts, Kathryn Tuggle and Rose Cloud.

Funeral services are today, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m., with Derek Baker officiating. Burial is in the Deep Creek Cemetery.