ROBERT BENNETT

Robert S. Bennett Jr., 85, widower of Rebecca Smith Bennett, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born July 22, 1937, in Unionville, Penn., he was the son of the late Robert Sidney and Elizabeth Bodine Moore Bennett Sr.

He was a retired IBM maintenance man and was a member of the Terrapin Fire Department.

Survivors include: one son, Robbie (Stacy) Bennett of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Melanie (John) Tschanz of Salvisa; two sisters, Patsy Cullum of Conowingo, Md. and Jean Nelson of Darlington, Md.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.