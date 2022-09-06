RICHARD KAREKEN

Richard Michael Kareken Jr., 71, widower of Teresa McWhorter, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Born June 26, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Michael Kareken and Arleen (West) Kareken.

He was a disabled veteran of the US Marine Corp.

Survivors include: two sons, Adam Kareken, of California and Richard Jason Kareken of Lawrenceburg; two daughters, Addy and Anna Kareken of Harrodsburg and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services with military honors will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12, at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County.