Kelly Currens, 63, husband of Debbie Currens, of London, died Friday, Sept. 2 at his home.

He was the son of Omega Hayes Currens of Harrodsburg and the late Jake Currens.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Marie McWhorter of London; one son, Chris Currens of Georgetown; one step father, Thomas Ooten of London; one brother, Jeff Currens; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. 

Funeral services are today, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. at the London Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Barton and Rev. Denny McCowan officiating. Burial is in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation noon until the hour of services on Thursday.

