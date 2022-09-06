JIMMY ROYALTY

James Raymond “Jimmy” Royalty, 79, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 9, 1943 in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Rose Hulett Royalty.

He was a retired Kentucky Department of Corrections employee.

Survivors include: three daughters, Robin Gooch of Kings Mountain, Melissa (B.J) Quinn of Versailles and Angela (Brian) Moore of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren; one step-grandson and one great-grandson.