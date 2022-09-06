Fred Anderson Jr.

Fred Haston Anderson Jr., 79, of Harrodsburg, widower of Delilah Ruth VanArsdall Anderson, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at his home.

Born March 26, 1943, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Fred Haston and Mildred Howard (Mattingly) Anderson Sr.

He attended Mercer County High School, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, became a self-employed painting contractor and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Crystal Lynn (James) Jackson of Harrodsburg and Freda McCrady of Midway; one sister, Margaret (Jimmie) Currens of Harrodsburg; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.