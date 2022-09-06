BETTY TRIBBLE

Betty Tribble, 92, of Salvisa, wife of Bush Lewis Tribble Jr., died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital.

Born Jan. 12, 1930, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lapsley and Deana Mae (Schuck) Bunton.

She was a retired Corning Inc. inspector, a lifelong farmer, a member of the Salvisa Methodist Church and attended Mt. Pleasant Church in recent years.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: three sons, Tony (Theresa) Tribble of Richmond, Tommy (Rhonda) Tribble of Salvisa and Jeff Tribble of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Lou Anne (Daniel) Readnower of Harrodsburg; one special niece, Linda Sue Gray; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.