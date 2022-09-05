The Kentucky Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

KBC is calling on donors this fall to step up and boost the blood supply. KBC, which serves more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, is coming off a traditionally slow time of the year for donations. KBC has been operating on a day-or-less supply for several blood types for much of the summer, putting local patients at risk.

When donors give with KBC, their donation goes directly to patients in Kentucky to aid with cancer treatments, premature births, surgeries, car accidents and more. The demand for blood is greater than ever with someone in the U.S. needing a transfusion every two seconds.

Donors who give at the blood drive below will receive a fall-themed KBC T-shirt.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

