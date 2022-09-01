In Pictures: Pioneer Days 2022

A Little Bit Of Everything…And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The10th annual Pioneer Days Festival brought four days of fun to Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Harrodsburg Herald was there. From carnival food to rides to arts and crafts to wrasslin’ there was something there for everyone.

Wrasslin’ At Old Fort Harrod

On Saturday night, the wrestlers of Ohio Valley Wrestling returned to Old Fort Harrod and as always the crowd went hog wild, cheering and booing, some times at the same time. As always, a great time was had by everyone.

