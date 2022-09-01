 Skip to content

In Pictures: Pioneer Days 2022

| |

A Little Bit Of Everything…And More

Composite image.

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The10th annual Pioneer Days Festival brought four days of fun to Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Harrodsburg Herald was there. From carnival food to rides to arts and crafts to wrasslin’ there was something there for everyone.

Noah Sims Funnel Cake
Noah Sims Funnel Cake
Aperture: 3
Camera: Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Iso: 1600
Orientation: 1
« of 11 »

Wrasslin’ At Old Fort Harrod

OVW wrestler Crixus gets some hang time before laying the smack down on his opponent Saturday night at Old Fort Harrod State Park.

On Saturday night, the wrestlers of Ohio Valley Wrestling returned to Old Fort Harrod and as always the crowd went hog wild, cheering and booing, some times at the same time. As always, a great time was had by everyone.

Whiskey Jack Dancing
Whiskey Jack Dancing
Aperture: 3
Camera: Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Iso: 8000
Orientation: 1
« of 17 »

For more great stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment