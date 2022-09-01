| logout
In Pictures: Pioneer Days 2022
A Little Bit Of Everything…And More
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
The10th annual Pioneer Days Festival brought four days of fun to Old Fort Harrod State Park and the Harrodsburg Herald was there. From carnival food to rides to arts and crafts to wrasslin’ there was something there for everyone.
Wrasslin’ At Old Fort Harrod
On Saturday night, the wrestlers of Ohio Valley Wrestling returned to Old Fort Harrod and as always the crowd went hog wild, cheering and booing, some times at the same time. As always, a great time was had by everyone.