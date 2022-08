Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

Campbellsville University Harrodsburg kicked off their soccer season and a men’s and women’s doubld header against the Toccoa Fall Eagles Friday, Aug. 26.

The men’s team won an exciting 5-2 victory powered by Connor Race’s hat trick. In the first minute of the game, the Pioneers were fouled in the box and took the lead off a penalty kick, 1-0.