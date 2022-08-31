Irvin’s Hat Trick Helps Lady Titans Put Away Wayne County

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans girls soccer team (3-1-4) defeated the Wayne County Cardinals (5-2), 4-1 on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Wayne County struck early with a high arcing shot from the corner of the box that went over Ryleigh Sipe, leaving the Titans down 0-1.

Mercer followed up with shots from McKinley Stagner and Laykin Irvin. A corner kick from Wayne County looked dangerous as it bounced around the box, but Sip came out of the pack with the ball to stop the Cards.

Irvin stayed on the offensive with three shots toward the Wayne County goal, but none of them found the back of the net. She was also given a warning to stop pushing down the smaller Cardinals defenders. Mercer’s first goal came from Irvin with a turnaround shot from the free kick line that went bottom left past the Cards keeper.