Health Department Moving Sept. 1 To Temporary Office

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Health Department is moving from their offices on College Street to the former offices of Haggin Primary Care, located at 470 Linden Avenue, Suite 5.

The College Street office will be closed starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Friday, Sept. 9. They will reopen the office at the new address on Monday, Sept. 12.

According to a social media post from the health department, the move is temporary, to allow reconstruction and repairs to the building on College Street.

“We expect to be back into our updated space within three to six months,” said Cathy Akins, the public health director at the Mercer County Health Department.

The health department’s mission is to ensure the provision of preventative health services, health education and environmental health services to the people of Mercer County. The clinic, which offers immunizations, pregnancy services and family planning among other services, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Akins said all services will be moving to the temporary building on Linden Avenue. She said all phone numbers will also transfer to the temporary office. Akins said the health department will open the doors of their temporary home and resume services at 8 a.m. on Sept. 12.

“We may be a bit slow; might not be able to find everything, but we will do our best to serve our community,” Akins said. “We appreciate your patience and graciousness during our transition.”

Akins invited the public to the health department’s new temporary office.

“Be patient while we’re getting settled,” Akins said.

For more information, visit health-mercercounty.ky.gov, call the clinic at 859-734-4522 or the environmental department at 859-734-2229 or their Facebook page.