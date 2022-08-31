Charlee Flach Wins Big At State Fair

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Charlee Flach, a member of the Mercer County FFA, won the Reserve Champion Wether Dam at the fifth annual Championship Drive, presented by Farm Credit Mid-America at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 25. The ceremony recognized exhibitors for the months of work poured into their show animals. In addition to market champions, awards went to Breeding Champions, Novice Champions and Commissioner Awards.

Other Breeding Champions recognized Friday were Isabella Godman of the Bracken County 4-H, who won Grand Champion Wether Dam; Logan Hollen of the Grant County FFA, who won 3rd Overall Wether Dam; and Sydney Alsip of the Boone County 4-H, who won both the 4th and 5th Overall Wether Dams.

The Championship Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America recognizes the best of the best from 525 exhibitors and nearly 900 entries. 4-H and FFA members work all year with the hopes of being crowned as a class winner. After shifting from the Sale of Champions to the Championship Drive in 2018, more students are able to showcase their market goats, sheep, swine and steers.