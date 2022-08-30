WILLIAM GOODMAN

William Robert “Bill” Goodman, 68, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Frankfort Care and Rehab in Frankfort.

Born July 4, 1954, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Samuel and Lena Frances (Pleasant) Goodman.

He attended Harrodsburg High School, worked smokestack construction for Durham’s R&P Company and was a member of the First Baptist Church on Broadway.

Survivors include: one daughter, Tylisa Goodman of Lawrenceburg; three sons, Juhon (Rebecca) Goodman, Josh Goodman and Jaderianne Goodman all of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Derlisa Smith and Wendy Dean both of Winchester and Luticia (Willie) McAntich of Stanford; three brothers George Dean Jr. of Danville, Stephon (Kim) Dean of Louisville and James Robert Payne of Indiana; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.