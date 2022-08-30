THERESA DELIMA

Theresa J. DeLima, 91, of Harrodsburg, widow of Joseph A. DeLima, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home.

Born April 7, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Emma (Drabick) Urban.

She was a homemaker and former bookkeeper, and was a member of both St. Andrew and St. Lawrence Catholic Churches.

Survivors include: two daughters, Mary DeLima, of Harrodsburg and Margaret (Alison Worobey) DeLima, of New York; one sister-in-law, Elena DeLima of Arizona and three grandchildren.