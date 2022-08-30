SANDY SANDERS

Sandy Collier Sanders, 73, widow of Lonnie Ray Sanders, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her residence.

Born July 25, 1949, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Talmage and Rachel Annelle Baker Collier.

She was a homemaker and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Jerry (Lisa) Norton, of Harrodsburg and Joseph (Angelia) Sanders of Salvisa; three daughters, Cindy (Randy) Orwig of Salvisa, Connie “Charlie” (Joe) Lanham of Harrodsburg and Tammy Taylor of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.