Raymond Bugg Jr., 83, of Harrodsburg, KY, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born March 30, 1939, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel (Tatum) Bugg.

He was an auto mechanic at Murphy’s Ford and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include: several cousins, Betty Bugg, Kevin Dale Bugg, Todd Christopher Bugg, Roy Tatum, Brenda Thornton, Kathleen Tatum and Vernon Tatum.