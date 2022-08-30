NELLIE HOLDERMAN

Nellie Rose Long Holderman, 97, widow of William Samuel Long, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born March 22, 1925, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Haskell Marion and Hattie Pearl Puckett Robinson.

She was a homemaker and a member of Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors include: three sons, William Lewis (Nancy) Long of Lancaster, Kenneth B. (Sandy) Long of Salvisa and Steven C. (Sharon) Long of Mercer County; one step daughter, Patricia Jane Holderman of Tulsa, Okla., one sister, Lillie Mae Birch of Athens, Ga., 13 grandchildren, 36 great- and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.