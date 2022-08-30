Jacob George Trzop, 71, of Harrodsburg, husband of Tammi T. (Devine) Trzop, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home.

Born Sept. 18, 1950, in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Yanok) Trzop.

He was a graduate of the University of Ohio where he received a master’s degree, was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a retired electrical engineer having worked for the IBEW Local 369 in Louisville.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, includes: one son, Lukas (Adrian) Trzop of Springfield, Oreg. and one sister: Georgiann Kaptur of Detroit, Mich.