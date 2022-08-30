IMOGENE GORDON

idow of Harry D. Gordon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Willows of Harrodsburg.

Born May 9, 1926, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Iris Watts Lay Sr.

She was a retired Commonwelath of Kentucky human resources employee, was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one son, Samuel (Kathy) Carr of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Charla (Roger) Pratt of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and one nephew and one niece.