GRIFFIN BAKER

Griffin Cole Baker, 13, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the university of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born April 30, 2009, in Danville, he was the son of Stacy Thompson Baker and Jared (Angela) Baker of Harrodsburg.

He was an 8th grade student at King Middle School, where he played baseball and was a member of the FFA. Griffin loved to hunt, fish and work on the family farm. He always enjoyed helping others, and the last thing Griffin was able to do in this life was give so that others may live.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: one sister, Macy Baker of Harrodsburg; grandparents, Rodney and Mary Alice Thompson, and David and Pat Baker, all of Harrodsburg; three step brothers, Kyle, Austin and Jonathan Logdon of Harrodsburg; one step sister, Emily Mattingly of Versailles; two Aunts, Shelley (Shane) Wall of Lawrenceburg and Davette (Donnie) Swiney of Elizabethtown; four cousins, Reiss (Erica) Baxter of Harrodsburg, Jade Swiney of Elizabethtown, Kason and Rhett Wall of Lawrenceburg.