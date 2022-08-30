CAROLYN HENSON

Carolyn Ann Brock Henson, 77, widow of RC Henson, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence.

Born Dec. 7, 1944, in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Clarice Prather Brock.

She was co-owner of Henson’s Carpet and a member of Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors include three sons: Greg (Mindy) Henson, Mark (Missy) Henson and Kevin (Julie) Henson all of Mercer County; one step son Doug Henson of Richmond; one brother, Russell (Patty) Brock of Mercer County, two sisters, Janie (the late Bobby) Lacefield of Lawrenceburg and Sharon (Dennis) Tyler of Mercer County; nine grandchildren, Hannah (Keith) Richardson, Karah, Camdon, Delanney, Alyssa, Marlee, Cloey, Monica and Christa Henson; five step grandchildren, Kelci Hammons, Jessica (Robert) Key, Doug (Kim) Henson, Jr., Natasha (Joe) Nerlinger and Stephanie Henson and several nieces and nephews.