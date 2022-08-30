Dr. Albert Alexander, 75, husband of Barbara Alexander, of Harrodsburg, died, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Born Sept. 9, 1946, in Burlington, Kansas he was the son of the late Dorothy and Adrain Alexander.

He obtained his PhD in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University, was an U.S. Air Force veteran, retired as a lead scientist at Mission Research Corporation and attended the Church of the Brethren.

Albert was preceded in death one brother, Adrain Jr. Alexander; one sister, Marcia Pence and one nephew Ronald Alexander.