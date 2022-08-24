Zac Lewis Named Young Farmer Of The Year

The Mercer County Farm Bureau awards the young farmer each year to a man or woman under 35 years of age who has made the majority of their income over the last three years from farming. This year Zac Lewis has been selected as 2022 Mercer County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer of the Year.

Lewis is a 2007 graduate of Mercer County High School where he was an active member and an officer in the FFA where he received numerous awards. While still in High School, he leased his first farm on his own from James Wheeler, buying and selling steers and heifers. He also continued to help on his family farm with his father, brother and uncle while also working at Tuggle Feed and for Ricky Keller’s custom hay service. Lewis has been mostly involved in hay production and cattle.

“I am thankful to be able to work beside these men who instilled farming values and knowledge in me as a young farmer,” said Lewis.

Today, he and his brother, Zane, own Lewis Livestock and partner on a cow/calf operation and also have partnerships with Jimmy McGlone and their father, Fred Lewis, as well. Currently, the operation consists of weaning calves and backgrounding them several months to ensure healthy calves before selling. They produce both grass and alfalfa hay off of multiple farms in Mercer County as well.