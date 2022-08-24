Weekender For Aug. 25–Sept. 1: Founder’s Fest And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg is hosting the inaugural Founder’s Fest concert Saturday, Aug. 27, at Hilpp Family Field (600 Legion Drive.) The concert name honors Harrodsburg’s legacy as the first settlement in Kentucky. CU-Harrodsburg hopes to make it a yearly event.

The music starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Grayson Jenkins, a country, Bluegrass and rock ‘n’ roll singer from Muhlenberg County, will headline the concert. Other artists include Chelsea Nolan, Magnolia Vale, Lylak and the Jenkins Twins. Food trucks, as well as arts and crafts and apparel vendors, will be on-site. Other outdoor games will also be available.

While school may be in session, the Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is still open. The pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children aged two or younger are free.

And any time you’re in the mood for some prehistoric fun, a fascinating exhibition of dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna is on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 25

• Live music by Andrea and the Guys and food by BJacks Seafood Shack at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Trey Shearer at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Aug. 26

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Jarrod Stratton at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flicks At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Iconic Acoustic Duo at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 27

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Poultry, small animal and farm goods. 8 a.m. to noon. 859-613-2297 or Facebook: Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Painting Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Demonstration by local artist Marianna McDonald at the Welcome Center. McDonald’s work will be available for purchase.Participation included with admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation is included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of board games with fellow adults. Games and snacks provided. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• CU-Harrodsburg Founder’s Fest at the Hilpp Family Field (600 Legion Drive). Live entertainment featuring Magnolia Vale, the Jenkins Twins, Chelsea Nolan, Lylak and Grayson Jenkins. Starts 3 p.m. sjtravillian@campbellsville.edu

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $15 for season pass holder, $20 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Summerfield Revival at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music by LBP Country at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, Aug. 28

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 1

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.