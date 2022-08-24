Mercer Mourns For Griffin Baker

Counselors Available For Grieving Students

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Schools community—and everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald—mourns the passing of Griffin Baker, 13.

An 8th grader at King Middle School, Baker died due to injuries he suffered in an ATV accident.

Griffin played baseball for the Titans and participated in FFA, according to a Facebook post by Jason Booher, the superintendent at Mercer County Schools. Baker’s mother, Stacy Baker, is a bookkeeper at Mercer County Elementary School.

Before joining the school system, Stacy worked here at the Herald, where she handled advertising. Griffin and his sister Macy were frequent visitors at the office.

Griffin was the only other fan of the Washington Commanders football team this reporter ever met in Mercer County. I enjoyed joking with Griffin about the hopelessness of rooting for any team sport team from Washington D.C. He was always a good sport about it.

On behalf of everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald, our deepest condolences go out to Stacy, Macy and the rest of Griffin’s family.

In his Facebook post, Superintendent Booher said there will be additional counselors available this week for students and staff.

“We are committed to provide the support our Titan community needs to cope with this tragic loss,” Booher said.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced by press time.