MARGARET SEXTON

Margaret Lee Sexton, 86, of Harrodsburg, wife of Jimmy Sexton, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 26, 1935, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Elijah Worley and Hallie (Monroe) Yocum.

She was a licensed realtor and administrator for Sexton & Associates Realty. She was a member of the Kirkwood Baptist Church where she was pianist for 63 years. She also taught music lessons at the Salvisa and McAfee Schools, and has played for numerous weddings, funerals and other church events. Margaret Lee was also the pianist for the gospel quartet, The Melody Notes.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: three sons, David (Kathy) Sexton, Donald (Bonnie) Sexton and Dale Sexton; a daughter; Debra (Terry) Yates; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great-grandchild, on the way.