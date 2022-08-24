Elizabeth Kirkland Tiffee, 80, of Harrodsburg died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Harrodsburg Health Care Center in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 4, 1942, in Cornishville, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Bessie Agnes (Britton) Kirkland.

She was a Mercer County High School and the Danville School of Nursing graduate, was a nurse at the Homestead Nursing Home in Lexington and was a member of the Cornishville Christian Church.

Survivors include: one daughter Lisa (Eddie) Crabtree of Berea and three grandchildren.