DENA TOMPKINS

Dena Fay Powell Tompkins, 67, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 7, 1954 in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Thomas Powell and Anna Clay White Samples.

She was a retired construction worker for Todd Johnson Construction.

Survivors include: three daughters, Sherry Michele (Chris) Gross of Danville, Christena (Shawn) Barber of Moreland and Anna Fay Miller of Danville; one son, John Thomas Tompkins of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Karen (Carl) Neumeister of South Carolina, Sheila (Dave) Perkins and Kim Brand, both of Louisville; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.