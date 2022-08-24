Blankedy-Blank! Mercer Beats New District Opponent 10-0

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County boys soccer team mercy ruled new 46th District opponent, the Trinity Christian Titans in a 10-0 blowout Sunday, Aug. 21. With the big win the Mercer Titans shored up the district one seed beating out West Jessamine. This is Trinity Christian’s first year with a KHSAA affiliated team and they are located between Nicholasville and Lexington.

Mercer wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with senior Beau Brown burying a top right shot from just past the midline (1′), 1-0. Trinity Christian played very defensively with all of their players on their side of the field.

Liam Potts added in the second goal with a dump off from Ben Waddell to the top of the box to set up an easy goal (6′), 2-0. The shots kept coming for the Mercer Titans with seniors Troy Diaz-Ward, Forte Bess, Brown and Sam Walls all coming close. Trinity Christian had a look at the goal once in the first period, but sailed it over (14′).