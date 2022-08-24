 Skip to content

Blankedy-Blank! Mercer Beats New District Opponent 10-0

| |

The Harrodsburg Herald/Wesley Bird
Senior Beau Brown led the way for Titans soccer with a hat trick in their 10-0 win over Trinity Christian Sunday, Aug. 21. The mercy rule win locked up the 46th District’s top seed for Mercer.

Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County boys soccer team mercy ruled new 46th District opponent, the Trinity Christian Titans in a 10-0 blowout Sunday, Aug. 21. With the big win the Mercer Titans shored up the district one seed beating out West Jessamine. This is Trinity Christian’s first year with a KHSAA affiliated team and they are located between Nicholasville and Lexington.

Mercer wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with senior Beau Brown burying a top right shot from just past the midline (1′), 1-0. Trinity Christian played very defensively with all of their players on their side of the field.

Liam Potts added in the second goal with a dump off from Ben Waddell to the top of the box to set up an easy goal (6′), 2-0. The shots kept coming for the Mercer Titans with seniors Troy Diaz-Ward, Forte Bess, Brown and Sam Walls all coming close. Trinity Christian had a look at the goal once in the first period, but sailed  it over (14′).

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment