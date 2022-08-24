BARBARA WATTS

Barbara Ann McDowell Watts, 74, widow of Charles H. Watts, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Born June 3, 1948, in City Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Floyd and Neomi Schaffner McDowell Sr.

She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two sons, Kenneth Earl (Melissa) Nelson of Mercer County and Raymond Lee Brown Ellison of Maine; one step son, James (Debra) Watts of Mercer County; one daughter, Robyn Rae Brown Ellison Hunter of West Branch, Iowa; three step daughters, Donna (Terry) Nelson of Harrodsburg, Lisa (Jack) Nelson of Mackville, and Bonnie (Mike) Driskell of Salvisa; one brother, Kenneth McDowell Jr. of Iowa; two step sisters, Roberta Voelkel and Billie Jo Voelkel both of Iowa, 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews