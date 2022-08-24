ANNA SMITH

Anna Ruth Smith, 85, widow of Hugh Smith Sr., died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary McGaughey Sanders.

She was a homemaker, a member of Shawnee Run Baptist Church and the Sassy Skippers Dance Group.

Survivors include: two sons, Hugh (Denise) Smith Jr. of Mercer County and Douglas Brian (Angela) Smith of Harrodsburg; one sister, Pauline James of Mercer County, two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.