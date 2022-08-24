ALLEN MOORE

Allen Dale Moore, 43, of Harrodsburg died on Aug. 21, 2022.

Born on Jan. 12, 1979, in Morgan County, he was the son of Jean Hartman Smith and the late Arnold Dale Moore.

He worked construction for several years.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: two sons, Allen Dale Moore Jr. of Boyle County and Dylan Scott Hatfield of Fayette County; two daughters, Angel Brooke Moore and Carissa Jean Moore of Mercer County; two brothers, Tommy Gene Moore and Benny Edward Moore of Mercer County and two sisters, Paulette Renee Riehl of Indiana and Velma Louise Moore, Mercer County.