Albert Stewart Jr., 85, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence.

Born April 30, 1937, in Owenton, he was the son of the late James and Pearl Winkle Stewart.

He had worked as a cook.

Survivors include: two daughters, Melinda (Javonni) Stewart of Lexington and Michelle (Larry) Fuller of Harrodsburg; two sons, James (Crystal) Southwell of Michigan and Thomas (Stella) Stewart of Harrodsburg; one brother, Charles Stewart of Georgetown; two sisters, Beulah Hale and Joyce Stewart Fields both of Lexington; one daughter-in-law, Angel Young of Georgia; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Herman Stewart and three sisters, Sue Biglow, Louise Bond and Helen Stewart.