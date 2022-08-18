Weekender For Aug. 18–25: Pioneer Days Starts Thursday

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The big event this week is the 10th annual Pioneer Days Festival which brings four—count ’em, FOUR—days of fun to Old Fort Harrod State Park.

For a detailed schedule, check out the listings below or the ad in this week’s paper, but organizers have something planned for every day of the festival. On Thursday, there will be a Native Flute performance starting at 7 p.m. followed by the State Law band at 8 p.m.

On Friday, there will be live music by local favorites Larry Sanders and Borderline starting at 5 p.m., Rolled In Stone starting at 7 p.m. and Savannah Dean Reeves starting at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Pioneer Days 5K happens at the Campbellsville University at Harrodsburg campus (1150 Danville Road) starting at 8 a.m. The Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show starts at 10 a.m. Live music starts with the Ol’ Elkhorn Pickers at 3 p.m. and local favorites Power Play at 5 p.m. and the biggest event is the return of Ohio Valley Wrestling at 8 p.m.

Following a Community Church Service at 10 a.m., live music starts with the Joyful Souls at noon and Blue Groove Jazz at 3 p.m. There will also be a Kayak Race at Salt River Park starting 2 pm.

While school may be in session, the Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is still open. Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children aged two or younger are free.

And any time you’re in the mood for some prehistoric fun, a fascinating exhibition of dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna is on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street) Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 18

• Dinosaur Exhibit At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featuring fossils of dinosaurs and other extinct mega fauna from the collection of the Hankla family. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Sneak Peek at Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Pioneer encampment all day, free cornhole 5–6 p.m., yoga with Sara Slone 6–7 p.m., Native Flute 7–8 p.m., live music by State Law 8–9:30 p.m. PioneerDaysKy.com.

• Live music by Brad Hardin and food by Piggin’ Out at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Aug. 19

• Dinosaur Exhibit At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featuring fossils of dinosaurs and other extinct mega fauna from the collection of the Hankla family. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Pioneer encampment all day, opening ceremony 5 p.m., live music featuring Larry Sanders and Borderline Band 5–6:30 p.m., Hometown Radio Live 5–8 p.m., dunking booth 5–9 p.m., petting zoo 5–9 p.m., fire eater 7 p.m., live music by Rolled In Stone 7–9 p.m., live music by Savannah Dean Reeves 9:30–11 p.m. PioneerDaysKy.com.

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Collins at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 20

• Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Pioneer encampment all day, Colonial Breakfast 7:30–9 a.m., Pioneer Days 5K Run/Walk with CU Harrodsburg starts 8 a.m., Kiwanis Quest Sign Up 10 a.m., Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show 10 a.m.–2 p.m., pet show with Critters Without Litters starts 10 a.m., Shake Maker starts 10 a.m., Arts Council Area featuring coloring, painting and stories opens 11 a.m., OS Yoshuka Karate with Shinji 11 a.m.–noon, CU Harrodsburg Athletic Teams 11:45 a.m., Hometown Radio Live noon–3 p.m., Dunning Booth noon–9 p.m., Kid Area Games opens at noon, Food Contest 1–2:15 p.m., Meet the Queens starts 1 p.m., Sarah Porter Shaker Village performance starts 2:45 p.m., live music by the Ol’ Elkhorn Pickers 3–5 p.m., Fire Eater 3–6 p.m., live music by Power Play 5–7 p.m., Ohio Valley Wrestling starts 8 p.m. and Street Dance with Michael Fly And The Sounds 9:30–11 p.m. PioneerDaysKy.com.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Dinosaur Exhibit At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featuring fossils of dinosaurs and other extinct mega fauna from the collection of the Hankla family. 9 a.m.–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

• Stewardship Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Battle erosion, clear invasive species and protect one of Central Kentucky’s most popular outdoor spaces. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and will use hand tools including shovels and loppers, and should wear leather work gloves and sturdy, closed-toe shoes or work boots. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Pod’s Forge Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Master craftsman David Shadwick will bring his forge out to the Village and make nails in this fun, informative demonstration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation is included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $15 for season pass holder, $20 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Andrea and Derek at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music by Will King at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by the John Thomas Moore Band at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). 8 p.m. to midnight. Facebook: Pandora Marina or 859-748-9121.

• Astronomy In The Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club to view the wonders of the night sky using a variety of telescopes. Each viewing is free to the public and weather dependent. Minors should have adult supervision. Starts after sunset. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, Aug. 21

• Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Community Church Service starts 10 a.m., live music with the Joyful Souls noon–2 p.m., magician 2–3 p.m., Kayak Race at Salt River Park with Mercer Outfitters 2–3 p.m. and live music by Blue Groove Jazz 3–5 p.m. PioneerDaysKy.com.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Andrea Gross and food by the Curry Kitchen at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 25

• Live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.