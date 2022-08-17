Seniors Power Titans Volleyball To Regional Win Over Danville

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Titans volleyball team won their opening game at home in a commanding fashion against the Danville Admirals, Monday Aug. 15 in three straight sets, 25-4, 25-11 and 25-17.

The team had strong senior leadership on the floor, but two freshmen, Teigh Yeast and Grayson Perry, showed a lot of promise and a very strong future for the Titans volleyball program.

“I definitely felt like it was senior led,” said Head Coach Lynn Flach. “Jai Piazza and Jamesyn White both had outstanding games. We had to switch up our offense right before the game because Taylor Murphy, who is a starter, hurt her thumb and we are hoping she will be back and we can go back to our normal line up, but to make last minute adjustments, they did real well.”

Piazza and White were dominate at the net. White hits well, but she showed her ability to finesse and play smart with a well placed push to the Admirals’ back line to get the Titans on the board, 1-1.