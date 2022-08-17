Photography Contests Give Mercer A Chance To Show Off

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Local photographers are invited to take the plunge and enter local and state contests where you can get your pictures recognized, possibly win a prize and help spread the good word about Mercer County. Both the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission and Kentucky State Parks are hosting photography contests.

The tourist commission began holding their monthly photography contest last month, asking photographers to submit their best pictures on the commission’s Facebook page.

Daarik Gray, the executive director of the tourist commission, said they were not expecting the response they got. Last week, Gray told the tourist commission’s board of directors they’d received almost 300 entrants so far in August, where the theme is Feeling Furry, and they are accepting any animal-themed photo taken in Harrodsburg.

Beth Garner, Kayla Mccann, Christine Shewmaker Crowe and Laura Leigh Goode all won $25 gift cards for the inaugural competition. However, Gray said it wasn’t entirely the reward that drew local photographers to submit their work.

“They love their kids, but they really love their pets,” Gray said.

Submission for this month’s contest must be entered by Tuesday, Aug. 30, at midnight. The four winners will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1, with each winner receiving a $25 gift card to a local restaurant or business.

Kentucky State Parks is also hosting a photography contest. The three-month competition is accepting photo submissions through Oct. 31 and provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography.

Entrants can choose from the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities. Qualifying submissions will be judged based on originality, artistic composition, technical quality and whether the photograph showcases the best of Kentucky State Parks camping and outdoor activities.

“Our Kentucky State Parks are a place of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches,” said Russ Meyer, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Parks, in a press release. “This photo contest will not only showcase the magnificence of our parks but encourage travelers to see all the wonderful things our parks offer.”

All submissions will be entered for a chance to win up to $2,550 in prizes. One grand prize winner will receive a two-night cottage stay, Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 18-55mm lens, and $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Four honorable mention categories will have first and second place winners. First place category winners will receive a three-night camping certificate and $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Second place category winners will receive a two-night camping certificate and $25 Kentucky State Parks gift card.

All photographs must be taken on lands managed by Kentucky State Parks —which includes Old Fort Harrod State Park—between Aug. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2022. Contest entries will be accepted until Oct. 31, 2022 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced Dec. 31, 2022.

Entries must be submitted by the original creator.

Submit photos in JPEG format. Try to ensure that the photo is 3 mb or larger with high resolution (300 DPI) as the winning photos must work in print.

There is a limit of ten (10) entries total per individual regardless as to the method of entry. Additional entries received from any individual beyond the fortieth entry will be void. Please allow at least 2-3 business days for moderation before your photo appears on the website.

Employees of the participating agencies and sponsors and their family members are not eligible to win prizes.

Submit photos at: www.KyStateParksContest.com.

Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission Photography Contest Rules

Each photographer may enter a maximum of five (5) photographs per month. All submissions must be taken within Mercer County, with the listed location of where the photo was taken.

Identifiable people must give consent to be photographed.

Photos must be the poster’s original work. No watermarks, watermarks will be asked to be removed, cropped out, or photos will not be chosen. Photos can be submitted by commenting on the post, through email to tourismed@harrodsburgky.com or by posting them on your page via Facebook of Instagram using the hashtag #harrodsburgky.

Participants must be 13 and over to enter. Entries by individuals 13-17 must have legal guardian’s permission. For full details: https://mercercountyky.com/contact.