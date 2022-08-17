Kenneth King By Harrodsburg Herald | August 17, 2022 | 0 Kenneth “Kenny” Lee King, 52 of Lawrenceburg, husband of Kathy Masters King, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. Born July 9, 1970, in Danville, he was the son of the late Kenneth D. King and Ruth Southard King. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Betty Satterly August 17, 2022 | No Comments » Jerry Holt August 17, 2022 | No Comments » Carolyn Peden July 20, 2022 | No Comments » Joshua Johnson July 20, 2022 | No Comments » James Grimes July 20, 2022 | No Comments »