Burgin Cross Country Team Is Young But Ready To Run

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs cross county team is preparing for their eighth season under Head Coach Bryan Vandiviere. The Bulldogs are a younger team this year after graduating eight seniors last year including: John Boursaw, Rocky Chambers, Divya Patel, Mackenzi Matthews, Avery Harmon, Grace Cocanougher, Rebecca Biggs and Ellie Jenkins.

This year’s team is young, with only three seniors in Karl Strand, Brendan Stanley and Anderson Taylor.

In addition to their two seniors, the boys’ varsity team has a strong runner in junior Jake Taylor. He brings a lot of experience and has been with the program since elementary school. The rest of the team is young with freshmen Barron Bradshaw and Langston Beasley and seventh graders Hunter Thompson and Hudson Taylor.

The girls’ varsity team this year has five members with A. Taylor being their only senior followed by sophomore Lincoln McCoy, freshmen Raegan Taylor and Kate Hatfield and eighth grader Lauren Taylor.

Vandiviere pointed out his great elementary and middle school program which has 24 members this year.