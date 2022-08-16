Capri Sun Wild Cherry Recalled

Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

Product Size Name of Product Packaing Description Manufacturer Code on Pouch Manufacturer Code on Carton Carton UPC Case UPC 6.6 FL OZ Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend Individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail. 25JUN2023

WXX LYY #### Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10. YY may be 01 through 12. 25JUN2023

WXX #### CT1404. Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, or 03. 0 8768400100 4 87684 00409 00

According to a press release, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was inadvertently introduced into a production line at a Kraft Heinz factory. Only individual 6.6 fluid ounce foil pouches of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun sold in paperboard cartons of 10 are recalled. The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023. The code on the carton is 25JUN2023 WXX LYY followed by four digits between 0733-0900.

The issue was discovered after Kraft Heinz received consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.