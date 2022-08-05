Corning Foundation, Inc. awards MCES $10,000 grant

Lane Hall

Herald Staff

lane@harrodsburgherald.com

Missy Tetirick, teacher at the Mercer County Elementary School since 2007, applied for and received a $10,000 grant from Corning to fund a new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program for the school.

The class, coming to MCES this August, will join the special classes rotation. It will incorporate engineering into the Kentucky Science standards. Tetirick plans to use the funds to buy the needed materials and supplies for the class.

She plans to combine hands on events with literary elements, in the school’s media center.

“I want to incorporate the library with STEAM-based literature. The kids will get to have library as it is and still get the main literary components of STEAM,” said Tetirick.

She wants the class to focus on problem-solving and experimental learning. The class will be available for kindergarten through second grade.