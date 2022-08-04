Weekender For Aug. 4–11: 127 Yard Sale, New Works Festival, Craft Festival, D.A.R.E Day And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The 127 Yard Sale is back. The world’s largest yard sale runs from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7. While there will be sales practically everywhere in Mercer County, the biggest will be at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road) with more than 100 vendors.

The Knights Of Columbus are holding a sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Harrodsburg Baptist Church will host a cookout for hungry bargain hunters 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug 5, and Saturday, Aug 6, at the ROC (350 South Chiles Street). For more information, visit 127yardsale.com.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre presents the third annual New Works Festival starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. This year’s festival features three Kentucky playwrights, with two from Harrodsburg.

If that isn’t enough, the 25th annual Craft Fair happens Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artisans from all over the area, food and live music will be the order of the day.

The Harrodsburg Police Department is hosting DARE Day at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Cincinnati Circus will present aerial acrobatics, fire show, wheel of wonder, magic show, flying trapeze and more. Show times at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

And while school may be in session, the Aquatic Center at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road) is still open. Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Admission is $5. Children aged two or younger are free.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 4

• 127 Yard Sale at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors are expected. Sun up to sundown. 127yardsale.com.

• The Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Live music by Brad Hardin and food by Dueling Chopsticks at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Aug. 5

• 127 Yard Sale at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors are expected. Sun up to sundown. 127yardsale.com.

• Knights Of Columbus Sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Cookout at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church ROC (350 South Chiles Street). 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• The Roadside Kitchen at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Seasonal sale and food truck for 127 Yard Sale starts 11 a.m. 859-613-2297 or Facebook: Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged reading of “Dorothy: Day and Night, Night and Day” by Rev. Albert J. DeGiacomo. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets $12 good for all three shows. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheare.org.

• Karaoke hosted by John Tyler at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 6

• 127 Yard Sale at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors are expected. Sun up to sundown. 127yardsale.com.

• Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Cookout at the Harrodsburg Baptist Church ROC (350 South Chiles Street). 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 127yardsale.com.

• Harrodsburg Police Department presents DARE Day at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Cincinnati Circus present aerial acrobatics, fire show, wheel of wonder, magic show, flying trapeze and more. Show times at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Facebook: Harrodsburg Police Department.

• Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring arts and crafts, food and live music by David Bates at 11:30 a.m., Carrie Johnson at 2 p.m. and the New Beckham County Ramblers at 6:30 p.m. Event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $10 for attendees 13 and up, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children five and under as well as annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Shaker Troublemakers Evening Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Uncover the disputes that sometimes erupted within the normally tranquil society. All ages welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $15 for season pass holder, $20 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Carshow: Cruz On Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Featuring low rider month. D.J. Iceman, music, food trucks, prize raffles. 5-8 p.m. Facebook: Auto Kustoms.

• Live drama: New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged reading of “The Trial of James Bridges,” by David Kirkpatrick. Starts 7 p.m. Tickets $12 good for all three shows. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheare.org.

• Live music by Chase Abrams and food by Wake ‘n’ Bake at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• DJ at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music by Cotter Hill at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Fatal Passion at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, Aug. 7

• 127 Yard Sale at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors expected. Sun up to sundown. 127yardsale.com.

• Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring arts and crafts, food and live music by Kylie Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and Liz Bowman at 2 p.m. Event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $10 for attendees 13 and up, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children five and under as well as annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged reading of “Swan Pond” by Fred Tacon. Starts 3 p.m. Tickets $12 good for all three shows. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheare.org.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Aug. 8

• Stingrays from the Newport Aquarium at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Open to children up to age 7. Get up close and personal with Yellow Sting Rays Limited spaces available so call ahead. Starts 1 p.m. Call to reserve a spot 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

• Taco Tuesday At Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Food by the Combination. Starts 5 p.m. Facebook: Ol’ Iron Rundown.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 11

• Live music by the Carey Band and food by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Duncan Shadrack at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.