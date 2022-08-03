Mercer Man Is One Of Two People Arrested In Connection To Gravel Switch Shooting

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Two people, including a local man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Marion County that sent one man to the hospital.

Edwin Riley, 45, of Harrodsburg, was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday, uly 27, at 8:28 a.m., according to the jail website. Riley is charged with 1st degree assault. He is being held without bond.

The arrest stems from a Kentucky State Police investigation into a shooting in Gravel Switch on KY 337 in Marion County on Friday, July 22.

According to a KSP press release, investigators believe Riley discharged a firearm, striking the

male victim, who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Also arrested was Chrissy Marie Rogers, 31, of Frankfort, who was initially wanted for questioning about the shooting. Rogers is charged with probation violation for a felony offense. She was booked in Shelby County Detention Center at 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, according to the jail website. Her bond is set at $10,000.