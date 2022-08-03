 Skip to content

Mercer Man Is One Of Two People Arrested In Connection To Gravel Switch Shooting

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Two people, including a local man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Marion County that sent one man to the hospital.

EDWIN RILEY

Edwin Riley, 45, of Harrodsburg, was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday, uly 27, at 8:28 a.m., according to the jail website. Riley is charged with 1st degree assault. He is being held without bond.

The arrest stems from a Kentucky State Police investigation into a shooting in Gravel Switch on KY 337 in Marion County on Friday, July 22.

According to a KSP press release, investigators believe Riley discharged a firearm, striking the

CHRISSY ROGERS

male victim, who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Also arrested was Chrissy Marie Rogers, 31, of Frankfort, who was initially wanted for questioning about the shooting. Rogers is charged with probation violation for a felony offense. She was booked in Shelby County Detention Center at 2:21 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, according to the jail website. Her bond is set at $10,000.

