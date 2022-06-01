Win A Chance At Toyota RAV4 Or Jamaican Vacation At Blood Drive On Friday, June 10

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Kentucky Blood Center is holding a blood drive on Friday, June 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). Donors will be eligible to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and an all-inclusive Jamaican vacation.

Kentucky Blood Center

Blood Drive

Friday, June 10

10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg

Donors have more reason than ever to donate this summer with the Kentucky Blood Center’s “Summer Getaway Giveaway” promotion.

All donors 18 and older who register through Sept. 10 get the chance to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4. Donors who get out early and register to donate through July 4 at a Kentucky Blood Center mobile blood drive or donor center will also be entered to win a five-night, six-day vacation package for two to the Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The winner of the vacation package will be announced after July 4.

The Kentucky Blood Center has less than 75 percent of the 400 daily donors it needs to supply the more than 70 hospitals through first quarter of 2022. The current shortage is especially worrisome when donation numbers historically drop off during the summer.

Help the Kentucky Blood Center dig out of the national and local blood shortage and schedule an appointment at this upcoming drive today. Donors who donate in May and June will also receive a limited-edition trucker hat.

Celebrating nearly 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at the center’s website.

Appointments are preferred and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.