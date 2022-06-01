Weekender June 2–9: Picnic In The Park, 400 Mile Sale, Brass Band Festival And More

Robert Moore

Picnic in the Park returns. The oldest continuous live entertainment series in Harrodsburg returns for another season at Old Fort Harrod State Park starting noon on Friday, June 3. The local act Be Squared will kick things off under the Osage orange tree, and there will be live entertainment at the park each Friday at noon for the next two months.

The Great American Brass Band Festival returns this weekend, running from Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. But it’s not all happening in Danville. The Walnut Street Ramblers will play hot jazz from the early 20th century at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Friday, June 3, starting at 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the Brass Band Festival, the Ramblers have performed at the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. Their repertoire includes some of the most legendary composers in the history of jazz, from Louis Armstrong to Fats Waller to Cole Porter. This reporter has seen the most amazing thing at Rambler shows: small children who have never heard of Jellyroll Morton spontaneously breaking into the Charleston. It’s either in the American DNA or the Ramblers are just that good.

That’s not the only thing happening this weekend. Thursday, June 2, marks the beginning of the 400 Mile Yard Sale, with four days of yard sales along U.S. 68.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, June 2

• 400 Mile Yard Sale. Four days of yard sales along U.S. 68. Sales run sun up to sun down. For a full list of locations visit Facebook 400 Mile Sale or 400mile.com.

• Live music by Paul Kinser at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Taco Gallo. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Shane White at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, June 3

• 400 Mile Yard Sale. Sales run sun up to sun down. For a full list of locations visit Facebook 400 Mile Sale or 400mile.com.

• Picnic In The Park featuring Be Squared at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100

South College Street). Live concert series under the Osage orange tree runs every Friday at noon for next two months. Facebook: Old Fort Harrod State Park.

• Great American Brass Band featuring the Walnut Street Ramblers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). No admission is required. Starts 4:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn by Spooky Fox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission is required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Seed-To-Table Evening Experience at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Experiment with fresh summer flavors, try your hand at making herb butter and sample a refreshing drink. All ages are welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, June 4

• 400 Mile Yard Sale. Four days of yard sales along U.S. 68. Sales run sun up to sun down. For a full list of locations visit Facebook 400 Mile Sale or 400mile.com.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Harrodsburg District Dairy Show at Mercer Country Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). For 4-H and FFA exhibitors. Starts 8 a.m. kyagr.com.

• Carshow: Cruz On Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Featuring ’80s cars. 5-8 p.m. Facebook: Auto Kustoms.

• Music on the Lawn by Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission is required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Alicia New at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Sixth anniversary party at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Seed-To-Table Evening Experience at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Experiment with fresh summer flavors, try your hand at making herb butter and sample a refreshing drink. All ages are welcome. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program, which starts at 6 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Live music by Sunset Blonde at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 8–11 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, June 5

• Youth Rodeo at Triple Cross Cowboy Church (1250 Industry Road). Barrels, poles, goat tying, mutton busting, breakaway roping, team roping, chute dogging and streer riding. All youth K-12 are welcome. Starts 3 p.m. Registration fees: $10 all events, $5 pre-K events. $5 car load for spectators. Facebook: Triple Cross Cowboy Church or call Rusty 859-319-9304.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, June 8

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or www.mcplib.info.

Thursday, June 9

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by James Foster at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

