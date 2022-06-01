Sara Dunn’s Great Season Ends In State Tournament
Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
Dunn finished up the regular season with a record of 12-1 with the only loss coming from SuSu Prince from East Jessamine. She received a first round bye in the 12th Region tournament. Dunn won the first two games handily against McCreary and Garrard County.
In the semifinals she faced Malory Watkins from Garrard County and the game went well over two hours with a lot of long back and forth rallies. Dunn got the win in two sets winning 7-5 in both of them. She cemented her trip to state with a top four finish in region, but a win would have given her a better seeding.
Dunn found herself playing Prince in the Championship in less than hour after her semifinal match. She started strong winning the first set 6-3, but faded in the second set. Prince took the second set 6-2 sending the match to a super tiebreaker. Prince got up early in points, but Dunn had a late push before falling 6-10.