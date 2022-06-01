‘On Track’ Athletes Are All Winners

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

Wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The first “On Track” with Kendyl and Friends track meet was a great success and a fun afternoon for everyone in attendance. Kids and adults with disabilities from Mercer and surrounding counties came to Alvis Johnson field for an evening of joy on Tuesday, May 24.

Organized by Lindsey Mathews and inspired by the “Overcomers” baseball league this track meet made sure everyone was involved and a winner. With help from the Mercer County Titans track and field team all 20 participants were paired with a buddy. The athletes and their buddies had plenty of events to cho0se from including the 100 meter buddy walk and run, shot put with a shot or softball, wheelchair 100 meter race and standing or running long jump in the sand pits.

From both an organizer and parent point of view, Mathews loved the event and is planning to have another meet next season. Mathews’ 6 year-old son Oakley has high functioning autism and it meant a lot to both of them to be able to participate in sports like everyone else.

“As a parent of a special needs child, it means so much to be able to have your child involved in something that is my passion. For him to be able to participate in regular sports activities is a huge goal. He enjoys running so much and was so excited to see all of his friends,” said Mathews.

Not only was the track meet great fun for all involved, but it also helped raise money for a great cause with all proceeds going to the Kendyl and Friends Foundation.

Sponsors for the event included Ace Hardware, Harrod’s Perk and Chill, Downtown Pizza Pub, Whitenack and Souder Insurance, The Barber Shop, Kiwanis International, Harrodsburg High School Class of 1957 and Casa Grande.

Senior Jonah Lewis said the event provided a great boost to the team as they prepare for the state track meet Friday, June 2.

“I think it was a great experience for everyone on the team and it really opened up my eyes to how blessed we are; it gives us a new kind of motivation before the state track meet,” Lewis said.